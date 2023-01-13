Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) A case was registered on Friday against directors of a private firm for alleged forgery and cheating in a tender issued for providing medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mumbai police official said.

The complaint was filed by a 32-year-old man at Marine Drive police station in the afternoon, he said.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be forged), he said.

Incidentally, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had accused the firm of irregularities earlier.

