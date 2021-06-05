Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) A doctor from a hospital in Bandra in Mumbai was booked in a rape case on the complaint of a nurse from Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The doctor had duped the nurse after promising to marry her, an official said, adding that the original complaint of rape was filed in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

"Since the incident took place in Bandra, the case was transferred to us. A probe is underway," the official added.

