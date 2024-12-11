Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday arrested six persons, including three individuals working at the food court inside the Mumbai airport, and recovered gold worth nearly Rs 10 crore from them, an official said.

The food court staffers would collect gold from international flyers linked to a syndicate, take it out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here and hand over the precious metal to others, the DRI official said.

Also Read | SM Krishna Funeral: Former CM and Veteran Politician, Who Shaped Bengaluru, Last Rites Held With State Honours (Watch Video).

Acting on inputs, DRI officials intercepted two such consignments of smuggled gold when they were being delivered outside the airport and apprehended three food court employees and as many receivers, he said.

The DRI officials seized 24 oval-shaped balls of gold dust in wax form packed in eight pouches. Altogether, 12.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 9.95 crore was recovered, he said.

Also Read | Swiggy Introduces 'One BLCK' Invite-Only Membership Programme; Check Details.

After interrogation, all six persons were arrested under the Customs Act, he said.

In a statement, DRI said it busted a "big gold smuggling syndicate" with the arrest of the six persons and the recovery of the yellow metal.

Over the past two days, the DRI Mumbai has seized nearly 36 kg of smuggled gold, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)