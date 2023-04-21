Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Eight more services will be operated on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from April 24, which will take the total number of services on the route to 253, a Maha Mumbai Metro official said on Friday.

Also Read | When Is Eid 2023 in India? Eid Ul Fitr May Fall on April 22 or April 23, Know Significance of Moon Sighting and Other Details About Islamic Festival.

This increase will ensure there is a service every 7.28 minutes, an improvement from the 7.50 minutes now, though non-peak hour frequency will continue to be 10.25 minutes, a Maha Mumbai Metro release said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three of a Family Die by Suicide by Jumping Before Fast Moving Train in Tikamgarh District.

The addition to the services has been made to fulfil the growing demand on the route and also to improve commuter experience since waiting time will come down, it said.

Of the 30 rakes received for Metro Lines 2A and 7, a total of 27 have been deployed on the route, it said.

The two lines connect the north-west suburbs of Mumbai from Andheri to Dahisar on the arterial Western Express Highway in the east and the New Link Road in the west.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)