Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Several farmers' groups held a protest in Mumbai on Saturday against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

Addressing the rally, Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan said the BJP-led Centre, rather than trying to find a solution, was trying to insinuate that the protests underway for several days near Delhi were being backed by Khalistani elements.

People should come together and overthrow this "dictatorial" Union government, Khan added.

