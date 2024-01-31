Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a 12th-floor flat in a residential building in suburban Andheri on Wednesday night, officials said.

Nobody is injured in the incident, as per the preliminary information.

"The blaze erupted in a flat located on the 12th floor of Pearl Residency near Andheri Sports Club at around 8 pm," a civic official said.

At least four fire engines and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade reached the spot and launched efforts to douse the fire, he added.

