Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Seven people, including five women, were injured after a car jumped a divider and hit another such vehicle as well as an ambulance on the Western Express Highway here on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place after the driver of the luxury car lost control over the vehicle, due to which the jumped the road divider and went to the other side of the road, where it hit another car and an ambulance, the official of Kherwadi police station said.

"Three persons travelling in the luxury car, including two women, and four from the other car, who included three women, were badly injured, while the driver of the ambulance received a minor injury," he said.

All the injured persons were admitted to different hospitals in the city, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the ambulance driver, an FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the luxury car driver and further investigation is underway, official added.

