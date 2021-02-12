Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) An alleged member of the Amar Naik gang was arrested in Vile Parle area of Mumbai and a pistol, a magazine and three bullets were recovered, a Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Manish Ravindra Shetty (50), a resident of Borivali West, was held on Thursday evening from near a bridge by a team of the Crime Branch's Unit VIII, he said.

"Shetty is a member of the Amar Naik gang and has several cases against his name. He was absconding after jumping bail in an extortion case registered in Andheri police station in 2000," he said.

