Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Several hundred people under the banner of the 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' on Sunday held a protest against the construction of a Muslim cemetery close to a Ram Temple in Aarey in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Tigress Found Dead in Buffer Zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve Near Almora.

The protest march was held from Aarey Ram Mandir to Marol in Andheri to tell authorities that Hindus are saddened by the construction of a cemetery near a temple, Vishva Hindu Parishad's Mumbai unit functionary Shriraj Nair said.

Also Read | UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Uttar Pradesh ‘Capable and Ready’ To Become India’s Growth Engine, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

A police official said the 'Hindu Jan Aakrosh' protest march went off peacefully without any untoward incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)