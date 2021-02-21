Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped from near Mahim Dargah in Mumbai was rescued from Latur district and a youth has been arrested for the crime, police said on Sunday.

The girl, who hails from Kashmir and used to seek alms near the renowned dargah along with her family, went missing some ten days ago after which a police case was lodged, he said.

"Our probe found that a 22-year-old man who worked in a shop near the dargah was also missing from the same day. We also found the girl used to visit this shop occasionally. After placing the man's mobile phone under surveillance, we nabbed him in MIDC area of Latur. The girl was also rescued from there," the Mahim police station official said.

The accused, identified as Ishaq Shaikh, a native of Bihar, has been charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)