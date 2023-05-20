Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) A labour contractor was booked after a worker died a couple of days ago while repairing a wall of Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family in Bandra, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Shivram Verma (32) was atop a ladder leaning against a 10-12 feet high wall when he lost his balance and fell, after which he was rushed to nearby Guru Nanak Hospital, the Kherwadi police station official said.

"Verma died in hospital on Friday, resulting in labour contractor Datta Pisal (30) being booked under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence. No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway," the official informed.

Verma was hired on daily wages for some construction and repair work at the site and the case was registered after the statements of fellow labourers etc were recorded post the incident, he added.

