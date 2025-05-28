Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Mumbai is slated to recieve moderate to heavy rain across the city and suburbs today, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai's Khar locality experienced waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life and raising concerns over the city's monsoon preparedness.

Visuals from Swami Vivekananda Road near National College showed streets partially submerged in rainwater, with vehicles and pedestrians navigating through flooded stretches. The water accumulation on key roads slowed traffic movement, creating difficulties for commuters during peak hours.

Southwest monsoon rainfall over India is expected to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. This projection is more than the 105 per cent forecast in the April update.

The Long Period Average rainfall in India is 868.6 mm.

The IMD said that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025.

Region wise, the southwest monsoon rainfall is projected to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106 per cent of Long Period Average), normal over Northwest India (92-108 per cent of Long Period Average) and below normal over Northeast India (108 per cent of the Long Period Average).

"During June 2025, Normal to above normal monthly rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country, except some southern parts of peninsular India and parts of Northwest and Northeast India, where below normal rainfall is likely," IMD said. (ANI)

