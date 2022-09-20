Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 120 new coronavirus cases and one fatality that took the tally of infections to 11,49,235 and toll to 19,726, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

There has been a significant rise in daily infections in the last 24 hours, as the city had reported 66 cases on Monday.

The city currently has 936 active cases, the official said, adding that of the latest infections, 10 patients are symptomatic.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 5,188 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,39,775.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,28,573 after 192 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, it said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98.2 per cent, while the overall growth rate is 0.013 per cent for the period between September 13 and September 19, while the doubling rate was 4,661 days.

