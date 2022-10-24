Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday recorded 53 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,53,470, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,738, while the count of recoveries reached 11,32,838 after 96 patients recovered from the infection, he said.

There has been a slight dip in infections, as the city had on Sunday recorded 118 cases.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city currently has 894 active cases.

As many as 3,384 swab sampled were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,84,30,690.

The recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent, while the doubling rate is 5,717 days, the bulletin stated.

