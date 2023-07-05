Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,63,967, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,774 with zero fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Tamil Nadu-Based Auto Mechanic of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Tripling His Money, Victim Left Homeless After Being Scammed.

A day before, Mumbai reported four COVID-19 cases and a single fresh fatality.

The number of recoveries reached 11,44,169 after three patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the civic body said in a bulletin.

Also Read | West Bengal: I Was Offered Deputy CM’s Post by Trinamool Congress Before Joining BJP, Claims Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Mumbai is now left with 24 active cases.

The case recovery rate is 98.3 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases from June 28 to July 4 was 0.0002 per cent.

The case doubling rate is at 2,74,925, as per the bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 524 Covid tests were conducted in the city, raising the tally to 1,89,01,335.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)