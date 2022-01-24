Mumbai, January 24: Family members of a man, who was allegedly beaten by some people on suspicion of being a thief in Damu Nagar area on January 13 and later succumbed to injuries on January 15 protested outside Additional Commissioner's office on Sunday. The protestors demanded strict action against the accused.

DCP Somnath Gharge of Mumbai Police apprised about the situation and said, "Shahrukh Sheikh, the auto driver of Damu Nagar, which came within the limits of Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai, was thrashed by a mob, mistaking him as a thief, tied his hands and feet and threw him near Nirmal Chawl. People gave this information to the Samta Nagar police and the police reached the spot as soon as possible. Shahrukh was seen lying in a pool of blood. We immediately took him to the nearest hospital and he was admitted. The next day Shahrukh died."

"After the death of Shahrukh, the Samta Nagar police took action by registering a case against some people under sections 323 and 324 of the IPC. We have not yet made any arrests in the matter. Shahrukh's family and local residents are protesting and demanding justice in the case," the police official said.

The family members were pleading for justice outside the office of the Additional Commissioner carrying banner posters of alleged Shahrukh's killers in their hands.

DCP Somnath Gharge of Mumbai Police has told Shahrukh's family that whatever will come out in Shahrukh's post-mortem and forensic investigation, the police will keep the family informed. Further probe in the matter is underway.

