New Delhi, January 24: There will not be any respite from cold wave conditions in North India, including Delhi. As per the India Meteorological Department, Delhi and areas in West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light showers. The minimum temperature in North India is likely to drop by three to four degrees due to rainfall activity. Mumbai Winter Funny Memes: Netizens Share Hilarious Jokes As Maximum City Witnesses Cold Wave (View Tweets).

The IMD in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, had said, “Widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, HP & Uttarakhand during next 24 hrs and reduce thereafter. Isolated Heavy Rainfall/snowfall with hailstorm activity very likely over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.” Fairly widespread rainfall is also predicted over West Bengal And Assam. Rellow alert has also been issued oin nine districts of Odisha. Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Intensifies In Delhi And Adjoining Areas Due To Rainfall, Dense Fog Reported In Parts Of Madhya Pradesh And Odisha.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, HP & Uttarakhand during next 24 hrs and reduce thereafter. Isolated Heavy Rainfall/snowfall with hailstorm activity very likely over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/6fMRgH3H8g — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, dense fog is reported at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. The weather department tweeted, “At 0830 hrs IST of today, Very Dense Fog reported at isolated places over WP (Agra 00 km), Madhya Maharashtra (Mahabaleshwar 25 m) and dense fog Punjab (Bhatinda 50m), HP (Kalpa 50m), Uttarakhand (Mukteshwar 50m) and Jharkhand (Ranchi 50 m) and Delhi (Palam 800m and SFD 1200m).”

At 0830 hrs IST of today, Very Dense Fog reported at isolated places over WP (Agra 00 km), Madhya Maharashtra (Mahabaleshwar 25 m) and dense fog Punjab (Bhatinda 50m), HP (Kalpa 50m), Uttarakhand (Mukteshwar 50m) and Jharkhand (Ranchi 50 m) and Delhi (Palam 800m and SFD 1200m) pic.twitter.com/HPiz080NpX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 24, 2022

Notably, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday will hover around eight degrees, while the maximum temperature will be at 16 degrees. The temperature in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, and Leh will remain below zero degrees. The IMD also predicted fresh snowfall in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The temperature in Mumbai and adjoining areas also dropped considerably.

