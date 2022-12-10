Mumbai, December 10: An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly cutting birthday cakes with a sword at a party in Cuffe Parade area of south Mumbai, police said on Saturday. Mumbai Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Detained in Bandra for Raping Teen Girl After Blackmailing Her with Kiss Selfie.

The matter came to light after videos of the birthday celebration went viral on social media, an official said. In one of the videos, the man could be seen cutting multiple cakes using a sword, he said.

The Cuffe Parade police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the man, the official added.

