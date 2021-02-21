Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested in Bandra by Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell allegedly with heroin worth over Rs 63 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Arbaz Rafique Shaikh was arrested on Saturday with 212 grams of heroin, he said.

He has been charged under the NDPS Act and remanded in police custody till February 25, ANC Deputy Commissioner Datta Nalawade said.

