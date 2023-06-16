Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife by setting her on fire after pouring petrol, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Nehru Nagar area of Kurla East, he said.

"Sanjay Thakur (37) poured petrol on his wife Sarita (32) and set her on fire. She was rescued by an autorickshaw driver who doused the flames. She is hospitalised and out of danger," he said.

"She had come to her maternal home with children following a dispute with her husband, with whom she stayed in Sion Chunnabhatti area. The accused followed her and set her on fire near a bus stop in Suman Nagar," the official said.

Thakur has been arrested for attempt to murder and other offences, the official added.

