Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Two youths were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old man who later died in Mumbai, after he told them not to burst crackers in the area, Shivaji Nagar Police said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Naidu and the accused persons were identified as juveniles. Search for the third accused who is also a minor is underway.

The case was registered under section 302 IPC (punishment for murder).

According to the police, some children were bursting crackers at around 2 pm in the area when Sunil asked them to do so elsewhere. Reacting to his remark, three youths (12, 15 and 14 years of age), first assaulted him. One of the accused attacked him with a knife on his throat and injured him.

Sunil was immediately shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

