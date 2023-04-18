A major fire broke out in Mumbai's Eastern Suburb Mankhurd Area. The fire broke out in a Scrap Compound. No casualties are reported. Fire tenders are present at the spot and they are trying to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

#WATCH| Mumbai: Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area. Fire tenders present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/lz4pkDA989 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)