Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Goregaon in Mumbai on Thursday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

"A level-2 fire was reported in the slum area of Goregaon at about 7:30 pm. Nearly 150-200 hutments came in contact with the fire. The fire has been doused. No injuries reported," BMC said.

A blaze broke out at Freemasons Hall in Mumbai's Fort area on February 15.

Four fire tenders have been deployed to contain the blaze, and firefighting operations are currently underway. No casualties have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

