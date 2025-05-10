Mumbai, May 10: Services of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli became operational on Saturday. Earlier, Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, was only operational in the suburban stretch between JVLR Aarey and BKC, which was thrown open last year. Mumbai Metro line-1 (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova), Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East-Andheri West ) and Metro Line 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East) are operational in suburban areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday flagged off the phase 2A stretch between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli and announced that the final phase of the Metro Line 3 between Worli and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai will become operational in August. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurate Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase 2A From BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk (Watch Video).

A spokesperson of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) said the operations began at 6.30 am, and the first train departed from Worli Naka station, while another train departed from JVLR Aarey at the same time. He said the services will be operational from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, except on Sunday, when trains will run from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm.

One of the passengers who travelled in the morning from Shitaladevi station to Siddhivinayak Temple station posted on social media that there were hardly any commuters, as most people were unaware of extended operations. Phase 2A is 9.77 km long, and its tunnel has been built through the 'rockbed' underneath the Mithi River, officials said. Mumbai Metro Line 3: Connectivity Boost for Mumbaikars As BKC-Colaba Phase 2A Section Likely To Become Operational by March 2025.

It has six stations, including Dharavi, Shitaladevi, Dadar West, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk. The underground corridor will provide metro connectivity to offices in the Worli, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi areas from BKC, the biggest business hub in the city.

It will also ease the commute to Siddhivinayak and Shitaladevi temples, Mahim Dargah, and recreational places such as Shivaji Park and Ravindra Natya Mandir. As per the MMRC, the minimum fare will be Rs 10, and the maximum fare will be Rs 40 for the journey in phase 2A of the underground corridor.

For the travel between JVRL Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk, passengers will have to shell out Rs 60. MMRC has planned 244 services on the corridor with eight Metro trains, and the travel time between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk will be 15-20 minutes, while that between JVRL Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk will be 36 minutes. The headway between two trains will be 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)