Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Over 100 people were penalised during a drive by Mumbai traffic police for tampering with the silencer mechanism of their motorcycles to create noise and firecracker type sounds, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Kerala: Woman Pours Acid On Lover For Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Idukki District, Arrested.

A large number of those penalised in the drive that has been on for the past 25 days hailed from Bandra, he said, adding the offending silencers were removed and would be destroyed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)