Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has arrested a person from Bengaluru for demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crores from a Mumbai-based builder by impersonating a member of jailed gangster Ravi Pujari's gang, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Pujari (33).

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Set on Fire Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Simdega District, 6 Arrested.

The police have seized the mobile, laptop and diary used in the crime from the accused person. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)