Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Over 150 people from 'Govinda Pathaks' were injured while participating in building human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations as part of the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

"153 Govinda Pathaks were injured while building a human pyramid, out of which 130 people were treated and discharged, 23 people are still admitted and they are undergoing treatment," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

The injured were shifted to hospitals across the city on an urgent basis.

Meanwhile in Thane too, officials reported that at least 64 people from the 'Govinda Pathaks' sustained injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations.

"In Thane district, on the day of Dahi Handi festival, around 64 people from Govinda Pathaks were injured after building a human pyramid. There were injuries reported of several people falling on the road from a bike," said officials.

Earlier on Friday, at least 111 persons were reportedly injured from mishaps that took place in Mumbai during the formation of the human pyramid for the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday, according to the BMC.

According to the municipal body, 23 people are receiving treatment while 88 out of 111 persons were treated and released at 9 pm.

"No untoward incident has been reported," said BMC.

In Thane, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale, and several Dahi Handi competitions are conducted over there. A huge crowd had gathered to see the Dahi Handi competitions across the city.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna!," tweeted PM Modi today. (ANI)

