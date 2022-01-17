Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Azad Maidan Unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police arrested a 65-years-old drug peddler from Borivali and seized one-kilogram heroin drug.

As per information received by the police, the seized one-kilogram heroin drug cost Rs 3 crore in the international market. He has come from Rajasthan to supply drugs.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The accused has also been sent to police custody till January 19. (ANI)

