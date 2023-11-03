Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five people from different states of the country who were accused of cheating working-class people by promising them jobs abroad, police said on Thursday.

The five accused have so far defrauded more than 300 people, earning millions of rupees from the victims, police added.

DCP Rajatilak Roshan of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that they had received complaints from seven individuals in all, all of whom claimed to have been duped by someone offering them work and fake visas for work in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, or Oman.

Following this, a case was registered under IPC sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) and Indian Immigration Act sections 10, 24 at the MRA Marg police station in Mumbai and an investigation was initiated, the DCP said.

During the investigation, it was found that the suspects were in different states of the country and they used to take 40-60 thousand rupees from each person promising them a job. The suspects had also rented offices at various places where they used to talk about providing jobs in Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Russia, police said.

The suspects used to give fake visas and fake job offer letters to the victims. After which, the suspects used to close the office and flee, police added.

The police said that the suspects used to contact people through social media and all this was being operated from Gaya district in Bihar.

The police conducted raids at several places, during which they seized 63 passports, 7 fake visas, 5 computers, a colour printer, 5 phones, 14 mobile SIM cards, 4 rubber stamps, 10 debit cards, 6 chequebooks and offer letters.

There are a total of 7 suspects involved in this case, out of which police have arrested 5 people and the remaining 2 suspects (Faizan and Ilyas) are in jail in Delhi. These two suspects were also arrested in a similar case and are in jail, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ramkrupal Kushwaha (age 45), Alava Rohit Singh (age 33), Ashish Kumar Mahato (age 30), Amitosh Gupta (age 40), and Rahul Kumar Chaudhary (age 22), the police stated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

