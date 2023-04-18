Mumbai, April 18: The Mumbai police have destroyed more than 1,000 kg of narcotic substances, worth Rs 12 crore, at a waste management facility in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The city police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) on Monday destroyed the drugs that were seized in 201 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. Chrisann Pereira Arrested: Sadak 2 Actress Locked Up in UAE’s Sharjah Central Jail on Drug Charges.

The disposal activity was carried out in the presence of senior ANC officials at a waste management facility in Taloja area of Raigad district, the official said. Navi Mumbai Horror: High on Drugs, Man Drags Traffic Cop on Car's Bonnet for 20 km in Vashi, Arrested After Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Cocaine, heroin, mephedrone among other banned substances, weighing more than 1,000 kg, were destroyed, he added.

