Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against actor and writer Zeishan Quadri after a co-producer filed a complaint against him for allegedly cheating him out of Rs 1.5 crore, which the producer claimed he and another friend had invested in a web series that Quadri was supposedly making.

A complaint has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), after a co-producer Jatin Sethi filed a police complaint against him for cheating him with his finances of Rs 1.5 crore which he and his another friend had invested in a web series which Quadri was supposedly making for one OTT Platform, police said.

According to the complaint, on the due date for returning the money, Quadri did not give money to a co-producer. Later he gave few cheques but they got bounced.

Sethi filed a police complaint with Amboli police, which converted that complaint into an FIR after a preliminary inquiry.

Zeishan Quadri co-wrote and starred in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. (ANI)

