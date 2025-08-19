Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday applauded the Matunga Police for rescuing children from a stalled school bus stranded in the waterlogged area under King's Circle bridge.

In a post on X, the Mumbai Police said, "@MatungaPS ensured school children reach safety after their bus was stranded in a waterlogged area under the King's Circle bridge. The team swiftly rescued the children, along with staff members and the bus driver, brought them to the police station, and handed them over to their parents after contacting them."

Also Read | Pakistan's USD 5 Billion Investment in LNG Infrastructure Turns Out To Be a Big Fiasco.

The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall since this morning, causing severe waterlogging.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for rain across Mumbai city and its suburban areas for Tuesday.

Also Read | 'India Is Proud of Your Feat': PM Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

In light of the issue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a holiday for all government, private and municipal schools and colleges in the city and suburban areas.

"The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, given the possibility of intense downpours, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions," X post shared by BMC said.

The heavy rain has led to delays in local trains due to the persisting conditions of low visibility and waterlogging.

Both the Mainline and the Harbourline are delayed by nearly 10 to 15 minutes. The administration is on high alert, and all necessary precautions are being taken to avoid any mishap in heavy rain. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)