Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A Mumbai police team will go to Bengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Monday after a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an official said here on Saturday.

It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branch's efforts to get Pujari's custody, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai, said.

Pujari, who was brought to India from South Africa in February last year after being on the run from the law for several years, is currently jailed in Karnataka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)