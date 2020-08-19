Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Wednesday that the Mumbai police will continue its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The senior Shiv Sena leader also claimed that the Supreme Court had not found any fault with the investigation conducted by the Mumbai police so far.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

"Mumbai Police will continue its investigation into the death," Parab said here, speaking to reporters.

The city police, after Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, had started an inquiry under section 174 of the CrPC which deals with finding out the apparent cause of the unnatural death.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute of India Initiates Phase 2, 3 Clinical Study of ‘Covishield’ on 1,600 Volunteers.

Parab said that the apex court had asked the CBI to probe the FIR filed by Rajputs father at Patna in Bihar, wherein actor Rhea Chakraborty has been named as an accused.

"Maharashtra government's stand was that the case be transferred to Mumbai since it is in its jurisdiction," Parab said.

"The state government will take decision on whether to file a review petition," he added.

"Whether the death is suicide or murder is an important question. Opposition is only politicizing the case. The Maharashtra government has nothing to do with the matter so why will it try to suppress truth," he asked.

Asked about opposition targeting state minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in the case, Parab said opposition leaders were conspiring to malign him as the government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray was firmly in saddle.

"The BJP felt that nobody else can form government in the state and so the stability of the Thackeray government is giving them heartache. The BJP has no sympathy for Sushant," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)