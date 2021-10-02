Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) A 27-year-old guest house operator of a temple in Gujarat was arrested in connection with a rape case registered by Kandivali police in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Two others have already been arrested in this case, registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 provisions, the official said.

"The accused had raped the woman after promising to introduce her to the head priest of a temple. The temple's guest house operator's involvement was revealed recently after which he was held from Gujarat on September 30," he said.

The man has been remanded in police custody till October 8, the official added.

