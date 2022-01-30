Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): As many as 1,160 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday.

With this, the total count of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 10,45,630.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

In Mumbai, 160 patients were hospitalised during the last 24 hours. Currently, with 37,573 beds out of a total of 2,268 being occupied by the patients, the bed occupancy rate is 6.0 per cent.

According to the state health department, Mumbai currently has 10,797 active cases of COVID-19.

Also Read | Assam: Toddler Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Golaghat, Video Goes Viral.

Ten people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The current death toll in Mumbai due to the virus currently stands at 16,612. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)