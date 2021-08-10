Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The financial capital on Tuesday reported 230 coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities while 403 patients recovered, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Also Read | Mumbai-Nagpur Twin-Tunnel: Longest Tunnel at Igatpuri in Nashik To Be Ready by September 2021.

With the new additions, Mumbai's tally of infections and the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 7,37,954 and 15,959, respectively. The number of recoveries now stands at 7,15,792.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Conduct a Lifesaving Heart Surgery on Two-Day Old Baby.

Mumbai has been reporting below 500 cases every day for the last 26 days.

Compared to Monday, the number of new infections in Mumbai went up by 22 and the COVID-19 fatalities by two on Tuesday.

With 30,623 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai went up to 84,70,144, the official said.

The case recovery rate in Mumbai now stands at 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases has increased to 1,712 days. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between August 3 and August 9 was 0.04 per cent, he said.

With the improvement in the COVID-19 scenario, the number of containment zones in Mumbai has fallen to just two which are located in slums and chawls. The number of buildings sealed after the detection of COVID-19 cases stands at 35.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)