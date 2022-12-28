A visual from the scuffle betwene the two faction (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): In another turn heated incident between the two Shiv Sena factions, a scuffle broke out between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena units at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai.

Reacting on the incident, Maharashtra Minister and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction has to realise that they have "lost" the majority.

"I feel peace should be restored and they (Uddhav Thackeray faction) should realise that they have lost the majority. Even in Gram Panchayat elections, they were in 5th position," he said. (ANI)

