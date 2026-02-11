New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Magenta Line (Line-8) of the Delhi Metro network is set to emerge as the longest corridor of the Delhi Metro, featuring the highest number of interchange stations and underground stations, thereby significantly enhancing cross-city connectivity across the National Capital Region.

As per the press release, "In light of the recently sanctioned Phase-V (A) corridor, namely Line 8 (Magenta Line) extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (Via Central Vista), the Indraprastha-Inderlok corridor of Phase-IV shall be implemented as an extension of the Magenta Line."

Total length of Magenta Line (i.e from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will be approximately 89 kilometres, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network. The line will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok and will function entirely as a driverless metro corridor once fully operational.

"Following completion, the Magenta Line will have 21 interchange stations. At present, the operational stretch has four interchange stations-Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West, and Hauz Khas. Additional 17 interchange stations will be added under Phase-IV and Phase V-(A), namely: Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal-1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk), Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi, and Inderlok. Out of these Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi, and Inderlok will be triple interchange stations," said the press release.

Once completed, the magenta line from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will have 65 stations, out of which 40 will be underground stations. The extensive interchange facilities of the Magenta Line are expected to reduce travel time, decongest major corridors, and provide seamless, end-to-end connectivity across the city.

The Magenta Line is also distinguished by hosting two significant engineering landmarks of the Delhi Metro network. Haiderpur Badli Mor, located on this corridor, is the highest elevated Metro station in the system (Rail level height of approximately 28.362 meters at Pier no 340), while Hauz Khas, also on the Magenta Line, is the deepest underground Metro station (at approx 29 meters). These milestones highlight the corridor's complex engineering and technological excellence. (ANI)

