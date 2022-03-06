Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 46 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,56,918, while one death after a clean slate for nine consecutive days took the toll to 16,692, a civic official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Takes Shirt Off in Front of Women Cops, Jailed For 10 Days.

Of the 46 new cases, 41 are asymptomatic, with just one patient requiring oxygen support, he pointed out.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Attacks Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Over His Remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The recovery count increased by 102 to touch 10,36,825, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 519, he said.

Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the total number of tests carried out was 1,62,95,731, including 20,207 in the last 24 hours.

It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 5,969 days and the growth rate of cases between February 27 and March 5 was 0.01 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)