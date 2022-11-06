Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 67 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,54,409, while the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,741, a civic official said.

Of the new cases, only five are symptomatic and have been hospitalised, taking the number of such cases to 59, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the five persons who have been hospitalised, three need oxygen support, which has taken the tally of these cases to four, he added.

The recovery count increased by 84 to touch 11,34,203, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 465.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between October 30 and November 5 was 0.007 per cent.

So far, 1,84,81,128 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 3,919 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 10,821 days, as per civic data.

