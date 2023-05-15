Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, while one person succumbed to the viral disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per a BMC bulletin, the new cases have pushed the overall case count to 11,63,529 and the death toll increased to 19,770.

The city had reported 18 new COVID cases and no fresh fatalities on Sunday.

The dip in daily case numbers was due to fewer tests carried out on weekends, civic officials said.

As per the bulletin, 266 tests were conducted in the city in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative test figure to 1,88,62,120.

According to the bulletin, the number of recovered and discharged patients reached 11,43,526 with the discharge of 27 patients in the last 24 hours.

The city now has 233 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 8 and May 14 stood at 0.0027 per cent.

Mumbai's case doubling rate is 23,487 days, it added.

