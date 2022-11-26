New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The DNA test report of the victim's body, in the heinous Shraddha Walkar murder case that shook the nation, has not been received by the police, confirmed Delhi Police in its statement on Saturday.

"DNA test report (of victim's body parts) has not been received by the police", said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police confirmed that the polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the macabre Shraddha Walkar murder case, could not be conducted.

Speaking about the test, Sagar Preet Hooda said, "Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today".

Notably, the Delhi Police, which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala had strangulated Walkar to death allegedly and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital, has taken DNA samples of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar on November 16, so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched.

Earlier, Delhi police, after recovering around 12 suspected body parts disposed of by Aaftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, later brought him to the jungle to recover other body parts, according to police sources on November 13.

Delhi Police has also confirmed that during the course of the investigation, blood stains were found in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla's flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur. The blood samples were sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it was.

Notably, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Aaftab on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

Delhi Police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that Aftab, after searching in shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes.

Meanwhile, the Southern District Police of Delhi had on November 17 contacted their Eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts including a human head which the latter had recovered earlier in June.

According to the sources, the East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).

Later, the body parts found in East Delhi were sent for a DNA test, and the forensic report is awaited, as per the Delhi Police statement. (ANI)

