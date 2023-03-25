Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped and sexually harassed by six persons, including her husband and in-laws, in Bhoiwada area of central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the victim approached the Bhoiwada police station with a complaint on Friday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the woman was allegedly harassed by her husband, in-laws and other members of his family between November 2001 and May 2022, he said.

The victim has made some serious allegations against her husband and other family members and the police are verifying those, he said.

The victim has also alleged that her mother-in-law tried to perform black magic on her, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 376 (2) (f) (commits rape on a woman when she is under 12 years of age), 354 A (sexual harassment), 498 A (husband or relatives of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

