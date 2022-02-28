Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman tried to end her life by attempting to jump off the third floor of Mantralaya, the state secretariat, in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The woman, identified as Rupa More from Sion here, was saved by an on-duty constable, the official said.

"She was upset with some work related to slum rehabilitation. She has been booked under section 309 of IPC for attempting suicide but has not been arrested," the official added.

