Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and the founder and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity & Equality, Smriti Irani will take the world stage at the Women Inspiring Network (WIN) Lounge during the World Economic Forum Week, Davos 2026, reinforcing India's growing leadership in conversations around inclusion, equality, and social impact.

Women Inspiring Network (WIN), a global not-for-profit platform will host the second edition of the #WINLounge during The World Economic Forum Week, Davos 2026 spotlighting 10+ TRAILBLAZING INDIAN WOMEN LEADERS as voices of global influence across business, finance, policy, tech, media, and innovation, WIN said in a statement.

The WIN Lounge will feature a carefully-curated agenda of panel discussions, firesides and networking mixers. The conversations will explore leadership, entrepreneurship, wealth creation, AI and innovation, geopolitics and diplomacy, health and wellness, climate action, storytelling, philanthropy and the future of capital.

Designed as the only independent and exclusive platform from India at Davos, the WIN Lounge is built to go beyond visibility, anchoring real dialogue, collective learning, and sustained impact at one of the world's most influential global convenings.

Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network, stated, "At Davos 2025, I made a commitment that WIN would bring more Indian women leaders to Davos 2026. I'm proud and deeply energised to share that we have delivered on that promise."

"This year, it is especially meaningful to welcome an inspiring cohort of Indian women leaders, including Smriti Zubin Irani (The Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity & Equality), Nivruti Rai (Invest India), Sangita Reddy (Apollo), Dipali Goenka (Welspun Living Ltd), Priya Agarwal Hebbar (Vedanta), Radhika Bharat Ram (Shri Ram / KARM), Arti Gupta (Jagran Group), and Priti Rathi Gupta (Lxme), who are joining us at the WIN Lounge. Their presence marks a defining moment for Indian women stepping into global leadership conversations," she said.

Enriching conversations on Impact 4.0, exploring AI, digital transformation and global innovation; Women, Wealth & Global Power, redefining leadership on the world stage; Impact Is Influence, spotlighting storytelling, philanthropy and social entrepreneurship in the 21st century; a Trialogue on Health, Climate & Humanity, reimagining systems for equitable wellness and a regenerative economy; Geopolitics & Power, with women at the helm of global influence; and Powering the Wealth Shift, examining how women will shape the next trillion-dollar economy, will be an illustrious ensemble of global leaders, the statement read. (ANI)

