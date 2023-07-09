Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman is feared drowned in the sea in the western suburb of Bandra here on Sunday, a fire official said.

Rescue operations are underway for Jyoti Sonar, who drowned in the sea at Bandra fort this afternoon, the official said.

Personnel from the fire brigade, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and police have been pressed into service, he said.

