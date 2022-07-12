Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was found murdered in a lodge room near Aksa beach in Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday evening, after which police began a hunt for the man who had checked in with her, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: Lightning Strikes Claims 47 Lives in a Week; Health Department Issues Guidelines.

The duo had checked into the lodge on Monday night and began fighting soon after, he said.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

"Lodge staffers pacified them at the time. On Tuesday morning, the man left the place. Staffers alerted police after the woman did not open the door or respond to calls. When the door was opened, she was found lying on the bed. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said.

The man has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, the Malwani police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)