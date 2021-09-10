Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 30-year old woman was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai and has sustained serious injuries as a rod was put in her private parts, said the police.

The police have arrested a man accused of raping the woman, stated the police.

The police received a PCR call at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

Sakinaka police reached the spot and the victim girl was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai where she is undergoing treatment.

The man has been booked under sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

