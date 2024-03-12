Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) A woman allegedly strangled her 19-year-old daughter to death after an argument at their home in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested Tina Bagde (40) for murdering her daughter Bhumika, an official from Nirmal Nagar police station said.

The accused woman had argued with her daughter over her love affair and the girl bit her hand during the altercation, he said.

In a fit of rage, the woman strangled the girl, and the family then rushed her to a nearby hospital, where they claimed that she had suffered an epileptic fit, the official said.

However, a medical examination later revealed that the girl had been strangled, he said.

During the interrogation, the accused woman confessed to killing her daughter, and she was placed under arrest, the official said.

